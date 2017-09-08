There’s nary a red cloak in sight, but the trailer for Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood’s latest TV adaptation — Netflix’s Alias Grace — boasts many of the novelist’s other familiar staples. Suffering? Check. Angst? Check. Suspense? Check. An veritable army of kickass women? Check. A Chuck alum? Check!

The six-part drama chronicles the controversial real-life conviction of Grace Marks (11.22.63‘s Sarah Gadon), an Irish immigrant who becomes a Canadian domestic servant and is later sentenced to prison for the murders of her employer Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross) and his housekeeper Nancy Montgomery (True Blood‘s Anna Paquin). Chuck‘s Zachary Levi — who co-stars in the miniseries — pops up briefly in the trailer as well.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the super-intense trailer, then hit the comments: Will you stream Alias Grace when it premieres on Nov. 3?