Z: The Beginning of Everything Cancelled at Amazon, Reversing Season 2 Renewal

On second thought, Amazon is cutting Zelda Fitzgerald’s story short. The streaming service is reversing its Season 2 renewal of Z: The Beginning of Everything, instead cancelling the Christina Ricci series.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to cut bait on the period drama comes as the streaming service looks to reduce spending on original programming in 2018. A writers’ room had previously been opened for Season 2, with a reported $7 million already spent on preproduction.

A network opting to cancel a series months after it’s been renewed isn’t unprecedented. HBO infamously renewed rock-and-roll drama Vinyl for a second season just days after its low-rated Feb. 2016 launch, only to reverse course just three months later.

Z: The Beginning of Everything‘s first (and only) season was released on Amazon on Jan. 27. Are you disappointed in the streaming service’s decision not to move forward with Season 2?