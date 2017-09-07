You're the Worst Adds General Hospital Actress as Lindsay's Mom

Prepare for You’re the Worst‘s Lindsay and Becca to regress… even more than usual.

The FXX comedy has hired Robin Riker (General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful) to play Fay Cottumaccio, mother to Lindsay and Becca, per The Hollywood Reporter. The character, an actress of some fame in the 1980s, arrives in town to take a part on a sitcom, prompting her daughters to compete for her attention. Riker will appear in two episodes.

Mama’s appearance seems like it might put a pause on Lindsay’s nascent self-improvement, which series creator Stephen Falk talked about with TVLine after Wednesday’s season premiere.

“She’s not, like, spreading her wings and moving to Uganda to help people,” Falk said. “She’s just getting an apartment and getting a job, like a f–king 21-year-old would do. But for her, yeah, that’s a big thing.”

Riker’s long list of TV gigs includes The Glades, Switched at Birth, Bones, NCIS and Days of Our Lives. She joins You’re the Worst‘s Season 4 guest roster, which also includes Colin Ferguson (Eureka), Johnny Pemberton (Son of Zorn), Zosia Mamet (Girls) and Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire).