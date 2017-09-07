Friday Night Lights Vet Minka Kelly Boards Titans as Crime-Fighter Dove

Titans‘ Hawk has found his Dove.

Friday Night Lights alumna Minka Kelly has been cast as Dawn Granger (aka Dove) in executive producer Greg Berlanti’s upcoming series for DC’s yet-unnamed digital service, our sister site Deadline reports.

Kelly will recur (with the option to become a series regular in Season 2) as one half of the crime-fighting vigilante duo and romantic couple Dove and Hawk. (The latter is played by Blood Drive‘s Alan Ritchson). Dove is described as “strategic, defensive and lithe,” while Hawk is “an aggressive, offensive bruiser.” Per the report, a potential spinoff centered around the pair also is being explored.

Written by Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman and DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns, Titans follows Dick Grayson (Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Brenton Thwaites) as he emerges from Batman’s shadow to become the leader of a fearless band of young, soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. The previously announced cast features 24: Legacy‘s Anna Diop (as Starfire) and newcomer Teagan Croft (as Raven).

Titans will stream exclusively on the forthcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service in 2018.

Kelly most recently appeared on Jane the Virgin. Her other post-FNL TV credits include The Path, Almost Human, Charlie’s Angels and Parenthood.