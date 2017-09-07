Blood Drive's Alan Ritchson Joins Titans as Hank Hall (aka Hawk)

Syfy may have brought Blood Drive to a screeching halt earlier this week, but one of its stars is rebounding quite nicely.

Alan Ritchson has joined the cast of Greg Berlanti’s Titans, slated to premiere in 2018 on DC’s yet-unnamed digital service, our sister site Deadline reports. Ritchson will recur as Hank Hall, whose alter ego tHawk fights (and loves) alongside Dove, another member of the Titans team. While Dove is described as “strategic, defensive and lithe,” Hawk is more of an “aggressive, offensive” type.

Per the report, Ritchson could become a regular in the show’s second season; a Hawk and Dove-centric spinoff is also potentially in the works. Ritchson joins previously announced cast members Brenton Thwaites (as Dick Grayson/Robin), Anna Diop (as Starfire) and Teagan Croft (as Raven).

Of course, playing a superhero is nothing new for Ritchson, having already recurred as Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) on The WB/CW’s Smallville. He also provides the voice and motion-capture for Raphael in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

