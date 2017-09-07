TVLine Items: Sean Spicer on Kimmel, Flash Speedster on the Move and More

Sean Spicer will once again be taking questions from the media when he stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live next week.

The former White House Press Secretary will visit ABC’s late-night talk show on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The sit-down marks Spicer’s first interview since leaving his post in the Trump administration in July.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Violett Beane (The Flash) will recur on Fox’s midseason medical drama The Resident as a cancer patient under the care of the doctors played by Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal and Melina Kanakaredes, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Portlandia‘s eighth/final season will premiere Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10/9c on IFC.

* The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking will air Sunday, Oct. 8 at midnight on Adult Swim.

* Lady Dynamite‘s second season will arrive Friday, Nov. 10 on Netflix. Watch the announcement:

* Epix has released a trailer for Berlin Station Season 2, debuting Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9 pm.