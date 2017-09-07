Ratings: AGT and Marlon Eye Highs

NBC’s America’s Got Talent this Wednesday drew 11.7 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, rising to hit and tie hump-day highs for this season, while delivering its most-watched live Wednesday results show in six years. #SuperSpecificSuperlatives Fall TV Spoilers 2017: Scoop on 35+ Returning Favorites Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Leading out of that, Marlon did 5.5 mil and a 1.3, up 20 and 18 percent to season highs, while a second episode slipped to 3.7 mil/1.0.

Closing out the Peacock’s night, Hollywood Game Night’s season finale did 2.8 mil/0.7, hitting season lows on a special night and with no AGT lead-in.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (6.3 mil/1.8) ticked up to a 4-week audience high while steady in the demo week-to-week. The antepenultimate Salvation (3.5 mil/0.7) hit a 5-week audience high while flat in the demo.

Fox’s MasterChef averaged 3.8 mil/1.2, on par with last week.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.