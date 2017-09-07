Big Brother to Unveil First-Ever Celebrity Edition in Winter 2018

Some famous names are going to be moving into the Big Brother house.

The CBS reality staple is rolling out its first-ever celebrity edition, slated to debut in the winter of 2018, the network announced on Thursday. No word yet on which celebs will be taking part, but the show will air multiple episodes each week, with all of the usual Head of Household competitions, Power of Veto competitions and live evictions. Franchise mainstay Julie Chen will return to host.

This will be the first U.S.-based Celebrity Big Brother, but the concept has been a hit in the UK since 2001, with stars like Pamela Anderson, Gary Busey and The Hills‘ Heidi and Spencer Pratt taking part.

“Big Brother has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the Big Brother cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”