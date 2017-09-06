Steve Bannon: 60 Minutes Nabs First TV Interview With Ex-Trump Svengali

Perhaps we haven’t seen the last of Saturday Night Live‘s Grim Reaper…

Steve Bannon, the ex-White House Chief Strategist who has since returned to his post at Breitbart News, has agreed to sit down with Charlie Rose for the Sept. 10 edition of 60 Minutes (7 pm/6c, CBS).

The interview, which was filmed on Wednesday in Washington D.C., marks Bannon’s first since vacating the Donald Trump administration on Aug. 18. Excerpts of the sit-down are expected to air as part of Thursday’s edition of CBS This Morning.

Word of Bannon’s 60 Minutes Q&A comes just hours after it was announced that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will give her first TV interview since the 2016 election to CBS Sunday Morning. Coincidentally, that interview is also penciled in for Sunday, Sept. 10.