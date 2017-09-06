Lady Gaga Vows to 'Fight Like F—king Hell' in Netflix Documentary Teaser

Netflix is going behind the curtain with Lady Gaga in the first teaser trailer for its original documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

The doc chronicles the “Born This Way” singer’s life over an eight-month period, during which Gaga “spends time with close friends and family members, records and releases her 2016 album Joanne, and deals with personal struggles,” per the official release.

The artist’s vulnerable side will be on display as she copes “with intense emotional and physical pain,” the description continues. “Other moments reflect more ordinary aspects of her life, whether it’s attending a family christening, visiting her grandmother or cooking and playing with her dogs at home.”

In the footage above, Gaga declares, “I’m going to fight like f—king hell for them to f—king love this.” (If she’s talking about the well-received Joanne, mission accomplished.) She’s also seen undergoing a medical procedure and getting some fresh ink.

Gaga: Five Foot Two debuts on the streaming service on Friday, Sept. 22.

Press PLAY to watch the teaser, then hit the comments with your thoughts.