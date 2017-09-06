TVLine Items: CBS' L.A. Confidential Reboot, Real Time Renewed and More

CBS has its eye on a classic noir story: The network is developing a drama series based on James Ellroy’s novel L.A. Confidential, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project — written by Jordan Harper (Gotham, The Mentalist) — follows three homicide detectives, a female reporter and a Hollywood actress. The characters’ paths intersect when the detectives pursue a sadistic serial killer through the seedy underbelly of glamorous 1950s Los Angeles.

Ellroy’s story was previously adapted into the Oscar-nominated 1997 movie of the same name, starring Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce and Kim Basinger.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO has renewed Real Time With Bill Maher for two additional seasons, extending the political talk show’s run through 2020, during which it will air its eighteenth season.

* Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will follow up her CBS Sunday Morning interview this weekend with a visit to ABC’s The View next Wednesday.

* Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez is developing two immigration-themed projects via her production company: the dramedy Illegal (for The CW) about an honor-roll teen who discovers he is undocumented, and the medical drama Have Mercy (for CBS), which is centered around a Latina doctor who can’t practice when she immigrates to Miami, per Deadline.