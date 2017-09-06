Hillary Clinton to Discuss Election Loss, Trump Presidency During CBS Interview

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is set to sit down with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jane Pauley for her first TV interview since the 2016 election.

The Q&A, to air on Sunday, Sept. 10 (at 9 am/8c), comes as the former First Lady and Secretary of State is set to release a tell-all focused on her stunning loss to President Donald Trump. The book, entitled What Happened, will be in stores on Sept. 12.

Clinton will tape her CBS Sunday Morning segment later this week. The interview is expected to touch upon her failed White House campaign and the potential effects of Russian meddling and interference by former FBI Director James Comey. Pauley will also ask Clinton for her thoughts on the Trump administration and what life has been like since losing the election last November.

