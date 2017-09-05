The Magic School Bus Trailer: Climb Aboard Netflix's Colorful Kids' Reboot

Bus, it’s time once again to do your stuff.
Netflix has released a sneak peek at The Magic School Bus Rides Again, a fresh reboot of the ’90s kids’ cartoon debuting Friday, Sept. 29 on the streaming service. And based on the trailer above, the new Magic School Bus offers a little bit of the old (Lily Tomlin makes a cameo as the original Ms. Frizzle) along with a bit of the new (SNL‘s Kate McKinnon takes the wheel as Ms. Frizzle’s younger sister).
Just like in the original, the new Ms. Frizzle uses a magical school bus to take her class on amazing “field trips” across the universe, teaching them science lessons by diving inside the human body or into the depths of outer space. Plus, the classic Magic School Bus theme song gets an update from Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, with the Hamilton star promising that Ms. Frizzle’s new class will be “surfing on a sound wave/swinging through the stars.”
Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at Netflix’s new Magic School Bus, then hit the comments: Are you feeling nostalgic already?
Way back in 2014 “Netflix announced Wednesday that it will launch The Magic School Bus 360°, an original computer-animated series based on the popular 1990s cartoon” so I’m surprised at the animation style.
I’m okay with this. My child is 2 and has watched some episodes of the old version but I’m sure he will like this version much more.
“I’m on a roll!” Her LIFE is on a role! What HASN’T Kate done lately?!
roll^ (stupid lack of editing button)
I don’t know why, but the animation style killed my interest in the show. Looks cheap
Lol I had a similar reaction to the animation. I’m trying to remind myself that it’s probably because I’m old. They want kids to watch the show and if they did line work like the original MSB, kids would think it looked old and stupid.
The plot is best, the characters are much less tremendous.