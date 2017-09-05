Midnight Texas Finale Renewed Cancelled
Courtesy of NBC

Midnight, Texas Rescheduling News: When Will the Final Episodes Air?

By /

NBC has released the new game plan for Midnight, Texas‘ final episodes, now that the freshman drama’s antepenultimate hour has been bumped by next Tuesday’s Hurricane Harvey telethon.

Originally, the supernatural series was to air two episodes next week, on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 — thus landing the finale on Monday, Sept. 18.

The regular Monday outing is unaffected. But with the hour-long telethon airing that Tuesday at 8/7c (followed by America’s Got Talent from 9 to 11 pm), Midnight, Texas‘ ninth of 10 episodes will now air Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 pm. The freshman finale stays put on Monday the 18th.

Season to date, Midnight, Texas is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, with the Aug. 28 episode drawing its second-largest audience of the season (3.37 mil) and matching its demo high (0.9).

Want scoop on Midnight, Texas, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. TV Gord says:
    September 5, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    This is THE show that I’m holding out hope to see it have a second season.

    Reply
  2. Wrstlgirl says:
    September 5, 2017 at 3:38 PM

    Gahhhh, please oh please renew this show :-)

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 