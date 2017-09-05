Midnight, Texas Rescheduling News: When Will the Final Episodes Air?

NBC has released the new game plan for Midnight, Texas‘ final episodes, now that the freshman drama’s antepenultimate hour has been bumped by next Tuesday’s Hurricane Harvey telethon.

Originally, the supernatural series was to air two episodes next week, on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 — thus landing the finale on Monday, Sept. 18.

The regular Monday outing is unaffected. But with the hour-long telethon airing that Tuesday at 8/7c (followed by America’s Got Talent from 9 to 11 pm), Midnight, Texas‘ ninth of 10 episodes will now air Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 pm. The freshman finale stays put on Monday the 18th.

Season to date, Midnight, Texas is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, with the Aug. 28 episode drawing its second-largest audience of the season (3.37 mil) and matching its demo high (0.9).

Want scoop on Midnight, Texas, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.