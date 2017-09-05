Hurricane Harvey Telethon: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Join Forces for Star-Studded (Beyonce, Oprah, Babs) Fundraiser

The major broadcast networks, with a little help from a Bey-vy of A-listers, are banding together to raise funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8/7c, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and cabler CMT will simulcast a one-hour telethon titled “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief.” Houston native Beyonce, as well as George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon are among the boldfaced names scheduled to appear on the special, which will be based in Los Angeles with cutaways to New York and Nashville. (It will air live on the East Coast and via tape delay on the West Coast.)

Also slated to lend their support: Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and Blake Shelton.

Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Hurricane Harvey hit Texas late last month, leaving behind a record 52 inches of rain, billions of dollars in damage and anc least 60 deaths.