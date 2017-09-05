Arrested Development Season 5
Courtesy of 20th Television

Arrested Development Season 5 Photo: Buster and Lucille Reunite on Set

By /

We’re pretty sure Balboa Bay Window just found its next cover photo.

Tony Hale on Tuesday tweeted a selfie with Jessica Walter from the set of Arrested Development‘s fifth season, currently in production, offering our first look at Buster and Lucille Bluth’s long-awaited reunion. (And we do mean long-awaited. Seriously, it’s been more than four years since the fourth season dropped.)

Little is known about the plot of Arrested Development‘s next outing, but as TVLine previously reported, part of the Fox-turned-Netflix comedy’s new season will likely serve as a prequel, featuring younger actors playing the Bluths & Co. in flashbacks.

The new season of Arrested Development is expected to premiere sometime in 2018. Behold Buster and Lucille in all their glory below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 5.

2 Comments
  1. TV Gord says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:00 PM

    Hmm…where’s his hand in this picture? Oh RIGHT, it’s inside a loose seal! (Never mind.)

    Reply
