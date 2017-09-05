American Ninja Warrior Ratings
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Ninja Warrior Tops Labor Day

By /

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior on Monday night drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week to lead Labor Day on both counts.

Leading out of that, Midnight, Texas (3.05 mil/0.7) slipped 11 and 22 percent to its second-lowest numbers of the season.

Over on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise (4.4 mil/1.3) dropped 20 and 23 percent week-to-week.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.6 mil/0.6) was down 13 and 25 percent, matching and hitting season lows.

1 Comment
  1. Iakovos says:
    September 5, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    NINJA WARRIOR on NBC is a great series, so positive in tone and presentation! I like DANCE on Fox, too, and am sad ratings are low.

    Reply
