Your Guide to TV's 150+ Reboots and Revivals: American Idol, The Munsters, Roseanne, Psych, The Jetsons and More

The era of #PeakTV is still very much upon us, and it’s had an interesting side effect: Instead of feeling emotional while watching a show’s series finale, our reaction these days is, “How long until it gets revived?” TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Broadcast networks, premium cablers and streaming platforms have all become fond of reviving or rebooting long-gone series — and in case you’ve lost track of the myriad TV shows getting a second life, we’ve got a handy guide to keep you updated.

In addition to dozens of resurrected TV series (The Munsters, Starsky & Hutch, Miami Vice), we’ve also included movies that are getting adapted for the small screen. (We did not, however, expand our gallery to include small-screen versions of books, comic books or video games.)

We’re always updating our guide as more reboots are reported — and something tells us there will be more, so be sure to bookmark this page.

For now, check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us which revivals have you most excited.