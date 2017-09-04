TV Revivals Reboots Guide
Shutterstock (4); Fox

Your Guide to TV's 150+ Reboots and Revivals: American Idol, The Munsters, Roseanne, Psych, The Jetsons and More

By /

The era of #PeakTV is still very much upon us, and it’s had an interesting side effect: Instead of feeling emotional while watching a show’s series finale, our reaction these days is, “How long until it gets revived?”

Broadcast networks, premium cablers and streaming platforms have all become fond of reviving or rebooting long-gone series — and in case you’ve lost track of the myriad TV shows getting a second life, we’ve got a handy guide to keep you updated. 

In addition to dozens of resurrected TV series (The Munsters, Starsky & Hutch, Miami Vice), we’ve also included movies that are getting adapted for the small screen. (We did not, however, expand our gallery to include small-screen versions of books, comic books or video games.)

We’re always updating our guide as more reboots are reported — and something tells us there will be more, so be sure to bookmark this page.

For now, check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us which revivals have you most excited.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. PatriciaLee says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:19 PM

    Well, that was a fun scroll-through!

    Reply
  2. Michael Sacal says:
    September 4, 2017 at 12:19 PM

    I hope the Knight Rider remake is still happening.

    Reply
  3. AMG says:
    September 4, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Still hoping that Forever will be renewed

    Reply
  4. datdudemurphy says:
    September 4, 2017 at 2:38 PM

    Now I’m mad about Girl Meets World again… stupid Disney.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 