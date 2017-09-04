Ratings: Big Brother Slips Opposite Twin Peaks Finale, Still Tops Sunday

Up against the first half of the polarizing Twin Peaks revival finale during a holiday weekend, CBS’ Big Brother drew 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, slipping 11 percent to its second-lowest Sunday numbers of this cycle, but still leading the night in the demo.

Delivering Sunday’s biggest broadcast-TV audience was 60 Minutes (6.9 mil/0.7).

As always, cable numbers (e.g. Twin Peaks) come in much, much later and as warranted are reported under separate cover.

Over on ABC, a 7 pm Fall Preview Special did 2.8 mil and a 0.6. Leading out of that, NCAA football coverage (W. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech) averaged 4.4 mil and a 1.3.

Sportsings of sports, Fox’s NCAA “gridiron” game (Texas A&M at UCLA) averaged 2.9 mil/0.7.