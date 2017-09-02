Star Wars Rebels: Final Season Gets Premiere Date — Watch New Trailer

“War is raging” in the fourth and final season of Star Wars Rebels.

Disney XD on Saturday announced that the animated series will return for its farewell run on Monday, Oct. 16, beginning with a one-hour season premiere.

In Season 4, the Ghost crew aligns itself with the ever-growing Rebel Alliance in a battle against the Galactic Empire. Eventually, Ezra leads the crew back to Lothal when a new Imperial threat emerges.

As previously reported, the final 15 episodes will feature the returns of Mon Mothma (voiced by Genevieve O’Reilly) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Star Wars vet Warwick Davis, who played Wicket the Ewok in Return of the Jedi, will also lend his voice to the character of Rukh, an alien assassin who serves as a bodyguard to Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Press PLAY on the new trailer above, then drop a comment below with your wish list for Star Wars Rebels’ final episodes.