Twin Peaks Finale Spoilers
Courtesy of Showtime

Twin Peaks Finale Mystery: Who Will Utter These Two Lines of Dialogue?

By /

This much is certain about the Twin Peaks revival finale airing this Sunday: the following nine words of dialogue will be featured somewhere across the two hours.

“The past dictates the future.”
“What is your name?”

Those two lines of dialogue have been respectively attached to Parts 17 and 18, serving as  ersatz titles (as has been the case all season long). Once it became clear that each “title” was a sound bite from the actual episode, it’s been a slight sport to take a guess at which character will utter the line.

I myself have had a less-than-illustrious track record with this game, predicting for example that last week’s “No knock, no doorbell” would come from Janey-E, when in fact it was but a part of Diane’s harrowing recollection of being raped. (On the flip side, Part 16’s “What story is that, Charlie?” was a gimme, following on the heels as it did of Audrey’s first row with her “husband.”)

“The past dictates the future” could come from most anyone during Part 17, no real leads there. “What is your name?” however seems more ripe for speculation, especially as Part 18 builds to the revival’s very end. Is it being asked of one puzzled Cooper to another, upon their meeting? Or, more provocatively, is it being asked of a female, who then goes on to identity herself as “Judy”? (Could it be time to finally talk about Judy, and settle that mystery once and for all?)

Share your guesses, should you have any, in Comments below!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. FatherOctavian says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    My guess is that it’s asked of the as-yet-unseen Linda.

    Reply
  2. Steve (@Stevil907) says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    I am assuming that Cooper asked MIKE to make a new “Dougie” and my thought is What Is your name is asked by Janey-E when he walks through the red door.

    Reply
  3. Ken says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    Sad to see it end. I’ll admit I was disillusioned at first because it wasn’t the Twin Peaks I remembered or the Twin Peaks I wanted, but it became the Twin Peaks I needed. Its been challenging, provocative and brilliant television with some of the most beautiful and creepy images. I would love another season but I won’t look a gift horse in the mouth. I do hope that Emmy and Golden Globes do not overlook this return that has some wonderful performances (Kyle MacLachan, Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, etc)

    Reply
    • Ken says:
      September 1, 2017 at 1:52 PM

      Forgot to add – Emmys and Golden Globes also don’t overlook the perfect direction of David Lynch and the writing of Mark Frost and David Lynch.

      Reply
  4. Michael Sacal says:
    September 1, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    I really liked the scene that picture comes from.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 