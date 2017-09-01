Exclusive

Midnight, Texas Sneak Peek: Manfred Is Touched By an Avenging Angel

If you’re scoring at home, that’s dead grandma: 1, scary angel lady: 0.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves: This exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Midnight, Texas (NBC, 10/9c) starts off with Manfred running from a bounty hunter played by Breeda Wool (UnREAL), who’s interested in finding Joe and punishing him for parting ways with his fellow angels.

As Wool’s character, Bowie, pursues the medium, he ducks into his trailer and asks his ghostly grandmother for a giant favor. And that’s when things start to get fun.

Elsewhere in the episode, Manfred leads Fiji, Olivia, Lem and Bobo in a counterattack designed to protect Joe and Chuy from Bowie’s wrath. Creek is just trying to get by after her family’s tragedy. And the Rev takes a major hit while trying to keep his neighbors safe.

Press PLAY on the video above to see how Bowie v. Team Trailer plays out, then hit the comments with your predictions about the episode!

3 Comments
  1. Ian says:
    September 1, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    Just makes me miss UnReal: Season 1.

    Reply
  2. Joey Padron says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:42 PM

    Good Cli0 from the new episode! I can’t wait to see the episode on Monday!

    Reply
  3. Joey Padron says:
    September 1, 2017 at 12:42 PM

    I mean clip.

    Reply
