Fear TWD Video: In Season 3B Premiere, an Enraged Troy Takes Aim at [Spoiler]

We knew it was only a matter of time until Fear the Walking Dead’s dangerously unstable Troy lost control (er, again). And, as you’ll see in this exclusive video sneak peek at the Season 3B premiere, it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.

When Walker, Madison and Nick come to the Otto home to collect the psycho’s weapons — a development that’ll be thoroughly explained in “Minotaur,” the first of the two episodes marking the AMC drama’s Sunday, Sept. 10, comeback (9/8c) — Troy doesn’t merely go off half-cocked, he pulls a pistol and fires. “You are making this so easy for them,” Nick warns. But, before the smoke’s cleared, Troy is left alone in the house with a single person in his sights.

Who’s caught in the crosshairs? Press PLAY on the video above to find out, then hit the comments. Who do you think/hope will survive to see a fourth season?