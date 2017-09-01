Shelley Berman Dead Curb Your Enthusiasm Larrys Dad Dies
Courtesy of HBO

Shelley Berman, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Boston Legal Actor, Dead at 92

Shelley Berman, who played Larry’s father, Nat, on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died Friday from complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 92.

A post on Berman’s official Facebook fan page announced his passing, adding, “He slipped away peacefully, in his sleep, with no pain, as far as his hospice care workers could tell.”

Berman was introduced as Curb‘s Nat in a Season 3 episode where Larry was incensed to learn his mother had died, but he hadn’t found out until days later. He reprised the role 12 more times over the following four seasons, earning an Emmy nomination for his part in Season 6’s “The Rat Dog” episode. His last Curb appearance aired in 2009; his only other on-camera TV work following that was a 2012 episode of Hawaii Five-0.

Previously, though, Berman’s TV resumé included roles on Boston Legal (where he played Judge Robert Sanders), CSI: NYPushing DaisiesHannah MontanaEntourageGrey’s Anatomy, Friends and L.A. Law.

According to the Facebook post, a public memorial for the actor will follow a private service for family and friends.

1 Comment
  1. daviddavid says:
    September 1, 2017 at 8:23 AM

    One of the last originals. For a treat listen to his early (very early!) comedy albums … yes, teh big black thing! Priceless!

    Reply
