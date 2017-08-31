This Is Us Video: Mandy Moore Celebrates the Big Three's Birthday With a Pearson Family Bake Off

Birthdays are big deals on the set of This Is Us — especially when they happen in threes.

Mandy Moore on Thursday tweeted an video of herself celebrating the birth of the Big Three — aka the Pearsons, played by Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley — with a little help from their younger counterparts, Mackenzie Hancsicsak (9-year-old Kate), Lonnie Chavis (9-year-old Randall) and Parker Bates (9-year-old Kevin).

“I have decided to challenge Mackenzie, Lonnie and Parker to see if they can recreate the banana nut muffin/Twinkie/cupcake situation that Rebecca makes for Jack in the pilot episode of This Is Us,” Moore says atop the video.

Watch the video below to find out if the Pearson kids inherited their TV mom’s baking skills:

This Is Us returns for its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c. And don’t worry, NBC has already renewed it for a third season.