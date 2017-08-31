This Is Us Video
Courtesy of NBC

This Is Us Video: Mandy Moore Celebrates the Big Three's Birthday With a Pearson Family Bake Off

By /

Birthdays are big deals on the set of This Is Us — especially when they happen in threes.

Mandy Moore on Thursday tweeted an video of herself celebrating the birth of the Big Three — aka the Pearsons, played by Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley — with a little help from their younger counterparts, Mackenzie Hancsicsak (9-year-old Kate), Lonnie Chavis (9-year-old Randall) and Parker Bates (9-year-old Kevin).

“I have decided to challenge Mackenzie, Lonnie and Parker to see if they can recreate the banana nut muffin/Twinkie/cupcake situation that Rebecca makes for Jack in the pilot episode of This Is Us,” Moore says atop the video.

Watch the video below to find out if the Pearson kids inherited their TV mom’s baking skills:

This Is Us returns for its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c. And don’t worry, NBC has already renewed it for a third season.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. DS says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    I can’t wait! Love this show

    Reply
ad
 