Fall TV Preview
Supergirl Trailer Season 3 Spoilers
Courtesy of The CW

Supergirl Season 3 Video: Is Cat Grant the New White House Press Secretary?

By /

It looks like Supergirl‘s Cat Grant is making the leap from National City to our nation’s capital.

A new promo for The CW’s superhero four-pack — Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow — is making the rounds online, and while it doesn’t feature too much jaw-dropping new footage, there is one shot that’s sure to have everyone talking; Calista Flockhart‘s character appears to be the new White House Press Secretary.

To be fair, this actually makes a lot of sense. Not only does Cat have decades of media experience, but her BFF is literally the President of the United States of America (played by none other than Lynda Carter). Let’s just hope Cat manages to keep the job longer than certain others have in recent memory.

Supergirl returns for its third season on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Nate says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    Oh god I love this

    Reply
  2. Phun says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    Cannot Wait! So is Cat Grant the new “Sean Spicer” (yes, I know Sean is no longer the WHPC but still how can one forget Sean… :)

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 