Supergirl Season 3 Video: Is Cat Grant the New White House Press Secretary?

It looks like Supergirl‘s Cat Grant is making the leap from National City to our nation’s capital.

A new promo for The CW’s superhero four-pack — Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow — is making the rounds online, and while it doesn’t feature too much jaw-dropping new footage, there is one shot that’s sure to have everyone talking; Calista Flockhart‘s character appears to be the new White House Press Secretary.

To be fair, this actually makes a lot of sense. Not only does Cat have decades of media experience, but her BFF is literally the President of the United States of America (played by none other than Lynda Carter). Let’s just hope Cat manages to keep the job longer than certain others have in recent memory.

Supergirl returns for its third season on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c. Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.