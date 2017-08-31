Scandal Pop Quiz! How Well Do You Remember the Series' Pilot?

As ABC’s Scandal gears up for its final season, are you looking for a challenging, at-times stupidly specific quiz about the episode that started it all?
As Olivia Pope famously says, “Consider it taken care of.” (Or words to that effect.).
TVLine fired up the ol’ Netflix to revisit the series’ pilot, which was titled “Sweet Baby” and debuted in April 2012 (launching the Shondaland drama’s seven-episode freshman run). What follows in the quiz below are 27 questions that, if you also happened to watch the pilot recently-ish, might only present a moderate challenge. But if it’s been a while…? You’re going to be calling us names. (That said, No. 16 is a big, fat gimme if there ever was one!)
Your answer lighting up GREEN means you got it right, RED means wrong. On your mark, get set… gladiate!
I remember the pilot and seasons 1 and 2 quite well. It was about a DC fixer that got the job done, and even occasionally helped people. She was sure of herself, generous, heroic. There were no spies, no secret government agencies, no abusive boyfriends and no weird dad. Those were the good times of Scandal. Could Shonda get rid of Rowan, Jake, B613 and all those stupid plot lines before the show ends?