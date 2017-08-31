Ratings: Salvation Hits 4-Week Audience High, Marlon Steady in Week 3

CBS’ Salvation this Wednesday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, currently up 13 percent — to a 4-week audience high — and a tenth week-to-week, though the Big Brother lead-out has been regularly adjusting down in the demo in the finals (in which case it would end up “steady,” which is still nice!).

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Bro (6.2 mil/1.8) was steady week-to-week.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent led the night with 11.1 mil and a 2.0, steady week-to-week. A double helping of Marlon did 5.1 mil/1.2 and then 3.8 mil/1.0, averaging out to match its Week 2 numbers.

Elsewhere, Fox’s MasterChef (3.7 mil/1.2) ticked up, while The CW’s two-hour Vixen block averaged 700K and a 0.2. (Fun fact: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s most recent season averaged 560K and a 0.2.)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.