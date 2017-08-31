Ratings: Salvation Hits 4-Week Audience High, Marlon Steady in Week 3

CBS’ Salvation this Wednesday drew 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, currently up 13 percent — to a 4-week audience high — and a tenth week-to-week, though the Big Brother lead-out has been regularly adjusting down in the demo in the finals (in which case it would end up “steady,” which is still nice!).
Opening the Eye’s night, Big Bro (6.2 mil/1.8) was steady week-to-week.
Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent led the night with 11.1 mil and a 2.0, steady week-to-week. A double helping of Marlon did 5.1 mil/1.2 and then 3.8 mil/1.0, averaging out to match its Week 2 numbers.
Elsewhere, Fox’s MasterChef (3.7 mil/1.2) ticked up, while The CW’s two-hour Vixen block averaged 700K and a 0.2. (Fun fact: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s most recent season averaged 560K and a 0.2.)
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Salvation is pretty good, interestingly, both this and Midnight have surprised me a lot. I actually seem to care about, well, I care about our main three and Jillian, a little on the fence with Harris, though he seems to have figured it out.
I’m with you. My daughter & I are both really enjoying Midnight, TX and Salvation. Hoping at least Midnight gets renewed. (As a poster points out below, renewing Salvation is a bit of a stretch … unless they leave us hanging??? And i hope to all that is holy that they don’t)
Awesome news…this show has really grown on me! Hope they renew it, any news on that front?
What would be the story if they renewed is? Another Asteroid is coming? Maybe the super volcano in Yellowstone is threatening to erupt? Or perhaps an unheard up 10.0 earthquake? I really don’t see how they can come up with a decent story for a 2nd season that wouldn’t feel incredibly lame, given how infrequently such rare events occur. As good as the show is it seems like a 1 and done concept. I think extending it would be a Under The Dome size mistake.
We have three episodes left and I think we still have several months before the asteroid hits. In last night’s episode they said that the probe (not sure if that is the right name) is set to hit the asteroid target in three weeks and in the early episodes they talked about hitting it with 70-something days to impact left. In other words, I think we’re still less than half way through the original time frame for it to hit. They can easily continue this into another season or even two (of course, that means the entire timeline for the show will be about six months over two or three summer seasons).
The name of the ship is Salvation. I have a feeling they’re not going to stop the asteroid.
So this will become the new “The 100”?? Colonizing Mars now? Maybe “Total Recall – the Series”? (Why not, everything else seems to be going that way?)
Salvation has gotten progressively more interesting to me with each episode. I’m hooked. While the extinction event theme is nothing necessarily new, I am enjoying it. Loving the additions of John Noble and Sasha Roiz! And for the first time last night I actually felt sorry for Darius. I also think Tess is neck deep in this conspiracy and involved somehow. She is just playing too much miss goody two shoes for my tastes. Nice summer show.
I like John Noble, but can’t stand the accent he is using. Not sure where his character is supposed to be from, but his accent is nothing like his nephew Darius’s British accent.
I’m getting bored with Salvation. The story is just dragging.