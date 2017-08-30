Exclusive

Younger Sneak Peek: Is Liza Getting Too Close to Charles' Wife? (Yes, She Is)

By /

On Wednesday’s Younger (TV Land, 10/9c), Pauline makes Liza an offer she can’t refuse — even though she really, really wants to.

POLLLiza and Charles vs. Kelsey and Josh: Which Younger Kiss Was a Bigger Miss?

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the awkward encounter, Charles’ wife — yes, let’s not forget that they’re still married — gets a major opportunity to generate some buzz for her “fictional” tell-all. Naturally, she asks begs Liza to come along.

And because all roads lead back to Charles, Pauline accidentally mentions a conversation she had with her estranged husband that Liza definitely isn’t supposed to know about. (Then again, who is Liza to begrudge someone for keeping secrets?)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for the final three episodes of Younger‘s fourth season?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Haze says:
    August 30, 2017 at 7:37 AM

    Jennifer Westfeldt always looks like she’s about to break down in tears and I’m sure she’s a perfectly lovely person, but I cannot stand to watch her act. I hope they don’t drag this Pauline stuff out for much longer because I love this show so much but I really need them to go in a different direction.

    Reply
ad
 