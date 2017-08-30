Younger Sneak Peek: Is Liza Getting Too Close to Charles' Wife? (Yes, She Is)

On Wednesday’s Younger (TV Land, 10/9c), Pauline makes Liza an offer she can’t refuse — even though she really, really wants to.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the awkward encounter, Charles’ wife — yes, let’s not forget that they’re still married — gets a major opportunity to generate some buzz for her “fictional” tell-all. Naturally, she asks begs Liza to come along.

And because all roads lead back to Charles, Pauline accidentally mentions a conversation she had with her estranged husband that Liza definitely isn’t supposed to know about. (Then again, who is Liza to begrudge someone for keeping secrets?)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: What are your hopes for the final three episodes of Younger‘s fourth season?