Tim Roth, Christina Hendricks Clash in Tin Star — Get Trailer, Premiere Date

Tim Roth’s lawman locks horns with Christina Hendricks’ oil refinery bigwig in the trailer for Tin Star, which is set to premiere all 10 episodes on Amazon Friday, Sept. 29.

Created by BAFTA award-winner Rowan Joffé (28 Weeks Later) and set in the Canadian Rockies, Tin Star tells the story of Jim Worth (Lie to Me’s Roth), a former British detective who brings his family to the tiny, tranquil town of Little Big Bear, where he is police chief, for a better life. When a vast oil refinery, fronted by corporate liaison Elizabeth Bradshaw (Mad Men‘s Hendricks), opens nearby and inundates their home with workers looking for drugs, gambling and prostitution, Jim must work hard to protect his family and town from organized crime.

The cast for Tin Star also includes Genevieve O’Reilly (The Honourable Woman), Abigail Lawrie (The Casual Vacancy), Oliver Coopersmith (Dickensian), Christopher Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels), Stephen Walters (Outlander), Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street), Roark Critchlow (Pretty Little Liars), Sarah Podemski (Cashing In), Ryan Kennedy (Hellcats) and Kevin Hanchard (Orphan Black).