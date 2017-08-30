Teen Wolf Sneak Peek: Watch Scott and Malia Kiss for the First Time

The moment Teen Wolf fans have been waiting for — or dreading, depending on your preference — finally arrives this Sunday.

MTV has released a sneak peek of this week’s episode, airing at 8/7c, in which Scott and Malia lock lips for the first time. And don’t worry about wondering where this came from; the scene in question actually takes place towards the end of the episode, following one of the most hectic hours yet for Scott and his pack. It’s the kind of life-changing experience that really makes you — or Malia, in this case — think about what’s really important.

“Remember what I said out there, when the air was running out?” she says to Scott in the video above. “I mean about all of the things I haven’t done, and all of the things I still want to do? Well, this is one of them.”

Boom. Cue the kiss. (And the many, varied fan reactions.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: Are you down with Scott and Malia?