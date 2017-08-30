Teen Wolf Sneak Peek: Watch Scott and Malia Kiss for the First Time

By /

The moment Teen Wolf fans have been waiting for — or dreading, depending on your preference — finally arrives this Sunday.

VIDEOSTeen Wolf Preview: Jackson and Ethan Pucker Up, Throw Down in London

MTV has released a sneak peek of this week’s episode, airing at 8/7c, in which Scott and Malia lock lips for the first time. And don’t worry about wondering where this came from; the scene in question actually takes place towards the end of the episode, following one of the most hectic hours yet for Scott and his pack. It’s the kind of life-changing experience that really makes you — or Malia, in this case — think about what’s really important.

RELATEDLast Week’s Teen Wolf Recap: Evil Shows Its Face(s)

“Remember what I said out there, when the air was running out?” she says to Scott in the video above. “I mean about all of the things I haven’t done, and all of the things I still want to do? Well, this is one of them.”

INTERVIEWTeen Wolf‘s Ryan Kelley Talks ‘Crazy’ Final Episodes, Laments Parrish and Lydia’s Unexplored ‘Connection’

Boom. Cue the kiss. (And the many, varied fan reactions.)

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: Are you down with Scott and Malia?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Ash says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:39 PM

    Why would they show this as a sneak peek? That’s like revealing who the villain is in one. It’s supposed to be a big, draw you in, type of a moment… and they release it in a sneak peek? K.

    Reply
  2. Steven says:
    August 30, 2017 at 4:03 PM

    No. No. No.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 