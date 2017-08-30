Psych: The Movie... With Ryan Gosling?! Watch 'Fake News' Teaser

Gus has no patience for “fake news” — especially when it comes directly out of Shawn’s mouth — in the latest Psych: The Movie teaser.
The following clip finds Dulé Hill and James Roday back in character, as the crime-solving duo once again tease the feature-length revival — without actually offering up any footage. Instead, Shawn attempts to build up anticipation with a series of false promises, including a theatrical release (not happening) and the casting of a certain Oscar-nominated La La Land star (also not happening).
What can be confirmed is that Psych: The Movie finds original cast members Roday, Hill, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson and to some degree Timothy Omundson (who recently suffered a stroke but is said to appear in “some way”) reuniting “during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.” The made-for-TV film is slated to bow on USA Network in December.
Press PLAY on the clip below too see Shawn and Gus bicker like old times.
Psych is back to where it belongs: on @USA_Network. Don’t miss #PsychTheMovie this December. pic.twitter.com/m9DMZQt9Eu
— Psych_USA (@Psych_USA) August 29, 2017
