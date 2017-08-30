Courtesy of Twitter (@Psych_USA)

Psych: The Movie... With Ryan Gosling?! Watch 'Fake News' Teaser

By /

Gus has no patience for “fake news” — especially when it comes directly out of Shawn’s mouth — in the latest Psych: The Movie teaser.

VIDEOSPsych @ Comic-Con: Watch Shawn and Gus Get Back in Shape for TV-Movie

The following clip finds Dulé Hill and James Roday back in character, as the crime-solving duo once again tease the feature-length revival — without actually offering up any footage. Instead, Shawn attempts to build up anticipation with a series of false promises, including a theatrical release (not happening) and the casting of a certain Oscar-nominated La La Land star (also not happening).

What can be confirmed is that Psych: The Movie finds original cast members Roday, Hill, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson and to some degree Timothy Omundson (who recently suffered a stroke but is said to appear in “some way”) reuniting “during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.” The made-for-TV film is slated to bow on USA Network in December.

VIDEOSPsych: Dulé Hill and James Roday Tease Reunion Movie (Who’s In It? What Isn’t? Where Is C.C. Capwell?)

Press PLAY on the clip below too see Shawn and Gus bicker like old times.

 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Anne says:
    August 30, 2017 at 6:43 AM

    IM SO EXCITED

    Reply
ad
 