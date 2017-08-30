Psych: The Movie... With Ryan Gosling?! Watch 'Fake News' Teaser

Gus has no patience for “fake news” — especially when it comes directly out of Shawn’s mouth — in the latest Psych: The Movie teaser.

The following clip finds Dulé Hill and James Roday back in character, as the crime-solving duo once again tease the feature-length revival — without actually offering up any footage. Instead, Shawn attempts to build up anticipation with a series of false promises, including a theatrical release (not happening) and the casting of a certain Oscar-nominated La La Land star (also not happening).

What can be confirmed is that Psych: The Movie finds original cast members Roday, Hill, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson and to some degree Timothy Omundson (who recently suffered a stroke but is said to appear in “some way”) reuniting “during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.” The made-for-TV film is slated to bow on USA Network in December.

Press PLAY on the clip below too see Shawn and Gus bicker like old times.