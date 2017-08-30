Exclusive

The Night Shift Finale Sneak Peek: Has Scott Defied Julian for the Last Time?

The Night Shift‘s Scott may have betrayed boss man Julian’s trust for the very last time, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the Season 4 finale.

In the episode “Resurgence” (airing Thursday at 10/9c, on NBC), Julian (played by James McDaniel) gets wind of the combat medicine training program that Scott (Scott Wolf) is putting through a test run at SAM — and he is not happy. In the clip above, Scott attempts to make his case, but Julian growls that his supply of trust for his colleague has run bone dry. How does the clash play out? Press play above to see.

Elsewhere in the Season 4 finale, a shooting at a nearby college sends TC, Jordan, Drew and Amira into the field, where they assist Rick with a deadly situation; Drew struggles with frustrations about going to Army Ranger School; and Shannon and TC both contemplate their future at San Antonio Memorial.

Among guest stars, Rachelle Lefevre (Under the Dome) will play military doctor Major Natasha Anthony, while Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue) will portray Reagan, a paramedic who clashes with Drew. Both roles have the potential to recur if the medical drama is renewed for Season 5.

