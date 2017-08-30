Grown-ish Cast Francia Raisa
Shutterstock

grown-ish Adds Secret Life Alumna, Additional Cast Members

By /

Freeform is beefing up the cast of its upcoming black-ish spinoff with a name that should be very familiar to longtime viewers of the network formerly known as ABC Family.

RELATEDExclusive: black-ish Boss Defends Chris Brown’s Controversial Season 3 Stint: ‘We Are Beyond Conscious of What We Do’

Francia Raisa, who starred on The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2012, is joining grown-ish as a series regular, TVLine has learned. Raisa will play Ana, an “outspoken conservative freshman” at Southern California University, where black-ish‘s Zoey Johnson (played by Yara Shahidi) is also enrolled.

Relative newcomer Jordan Buhat is also joining the show as a series regular, playing Vivek, a “first generation Indian-American … with an endearing lack of self-awareness.” Additionally, musicians Chloe x Halle will recur as Sky and Jazz, twin sisters who are also on the track team.

Raisa and Buhat join previously announced series regular Shahidi, Deon Cole (Angie Tribeca), Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), Emily Arlook (The Good Place) and Trevor Jackson (American Crime).

grown-ish will premiere sometime in 2018. Your thoughts on these new additions? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Tomm Huntre says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:46 AM

    I sincerely hope this show is as good as black-ish. That show makes me laugh out loud every week.

    Reply
  2. TVFan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    yawn-ish

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 