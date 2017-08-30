grown-ish Adds Secret Life Alumna, Additional Cast Members

Freeform is beefing up the cast of its upcoming black-ish spinoff with a name that should be very familiar to longtime viewers of the network formerly known as ABC Family.

Francia Raisa, who starred on The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2012, is joining grown-ish as a series regular, TVLine has learned. Raisa will play Ana, an “outspoken conservative freshman” at Southern California University, where black-ish‘s Zoey Johnson (played by Yara Shahidi) is also enrolled.

Relative newcomer Jordan Buhat is also joining the show as a series regular, playing Vivek, a “first generation Indian-American … with an endearing lack of self-awareness.” Additionally, musicians Chloe x Halle will recur as Sky and Jazz, twin sisters who are also on the track team.

Raisa and Buhat join previously announced series regular Shahidi, Deon Cole (Angie Tribeca), Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), Emily Arlook (The Good Place) and Trevor Jackson (American Crime).

grown-ish will premiere sometime in 2018. Your thoughts on these new additions? Drop ’em in a comment below.