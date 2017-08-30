Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Rises

ABC’s Tuesday helping of Bachelor in Paradise drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, rising 13 percent and two tenths week-to-week to mark Tuesday highs for this cycle.

Leading out of that, Episode 7 of Somewhere Between (1.8 mil/0.4) added a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent dominated the night with 13.2 million viewers and a 2.7 rating, ticking up week-to-week (and up 17 and 13 percent from a year ago). Hollywood Game Night led out of that with 5 mil and a 1.2, ticking up on both counts.

