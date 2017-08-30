BACHELOR IN PARADISE
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: Bachelor in Paradise Rises

By /

ABC’s Tuesday helping of Bachelor in Paradise drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, rising 13 percent and two tenths week-to-week to mark Tuesday highs for this cycle.

Leading out of that, Episode 7 of Somewhere Between (1.8 mil/0.4) added a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

RELATEDFall TV 2017: Your Handy Calendar of 100+ Season and Series Premiere Dates

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent dominated the night with 13.2 million viewers and a 2.7 rating, ticking up week-to-week (and up 17 and 13 percent from a year ago). Hollywood Game Night led out of that with 5 mil and a 1.2, ticking up on both counts.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 