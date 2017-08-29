Freeze, turkey! You have the right to remain… entertained.

NBC is promoting the upcoming Season 13 of The Voice with a fun new promo that imagines the singing competition’s chart-topping coaches as the stars of a dyn-o-mite 1970s cop show. In the spot above, the four coaches get to race a vintage muscle car through city streets, somersault through windows and punch out a few bad guys… not to mention each other.

Adam Levine sports a shaggy ’70s hairdo and gets to drive the car (naturally). Blake Shelton is a master of disguise and punches Levine right in his pretty face by accident (we think). Miley Cyrus gets to wear a denim jumpsuit — though she’d probably wear that anyway — and strike a karate pose, while new coach Jennifer Hudson plays a nunchuck-twirling lounge singer. Plus, host Carson Daly makes a cameo — as the gang’s clumsy mechanic “Lug Nut”!

What does all this have to do with finding the next great singing sensation, you ask? Beats us… but it’s still a lot of fun to watch, right?

The Voice returns for Season 13 on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c on NBC. Press PLAY on the video above for a dose of groovy ’70s action.