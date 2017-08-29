Ratings: Versus Game of Thrones Finale, VMAs Decline for Fourth Straight Year

Simulcast on Sunday across seven total channels — and opposite the mighty Game of Thrones season finale — the MTV Video Music Awards drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, down 17 and 34 percent from last year, marking a fourth straight year of decline.

On MTV alone, the gala did 2.7 mil and a 1.4, TVByTheNumbers reports, down about 20 percent from the network’s performance a year ago.

The aforementioned Game of Thrones season ender amassed 12.1 million total viewers with its first 9/8c airing alone, marking a record audience for the sweeping HBO drama.

TVLine readers meanwhile gave Katy Perry an average grade of “D” as emcee for the VMAs.