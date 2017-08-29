black-ish Boss Defends Chris Brown's Controversial Season 3 Stint: 'We Are Beyond Conscious of What We Do'

Casting Chris Brown as a controversial musician in black-ish‘s third season seemed like a natural fit, series creator Kenya Barris tells TVLine, but some of the reactions the episode garnered “saddened” the executive producer.
Brown played Rich Youngsta in a March installment that found Dre collaborating with the fictional rapper on an ad campaign that played heavily on black stereotypes. After some pushback from Ruby and Bow, and after watching Jack engage in some of Rich Youngsta’s less-than-ideal behavior, Dre revamped the ad.
“We wanted someone to play a troubled music star, which he was,” Barris says, adding that the show was unaware that Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran (Claws) filed a restraining order against the singer in February, claiming that he had pushed her down stairs and threatened to kill her.
“It had been 10 years since the Rihanna incident, which happened when he was a kid, basically, 19 years old,” Barris says. “I saw him out, and he was very contrite and wanted to do something. I felt like, let’s do that.”
Reviews of the episode were mixed, with many entertainment publications — including TVLine — taking black-ish and ABC to task for giving Brown yet another gig despite his history of violence, misogyny and homophobia.”The thing I felt most bothered by, by sites and by reviews, is that we are beyond conscious of what we do on that show. We are very, very aware, very much so trying to hold ourselves to a really high standard,” Barris says. “And I felt the response was like, ‘Gotcha!'”
He continues: “The sad part about it is, the point behind that particular episode was fantastic. And it was completely missed… It really saddened me.”
The executive producer refers to the episode’s discussion of media representation via Stepin Fetchit, a black actor who achieved great success in the 1930s, but did so by portraying characters who were stereotypically lazy and unintelligent.
“If Adam Sander does a bad movie, he doesn’t bring down the whole white race. But if Tyler Perry does, it’s like, ‘See what you guys do?’ and that type of thing,” Barris says. “It made a really great point, and I feel like because of the controversy that people chose to dig into Chris Brown, something that people really could’ve gotten something from — and a really good episode of television, I believe — were missed.”
It was a great episode. The first Uvo video they did was hilarious! Turning an angry, black woman into a sexy white woman? I died! #PutSomeUvoOnIt!
Nope. I used to watch and really liked this show but since they decided to cast this woman beater I refuse to watch it ever again. Repulsive.
I agree. I used to love this show but their tone-deaf response to casting Chris Brown is the reason why I stopped watching it.
Yes. But who believe karreuche. She was trying to make a name for herself so she through if she brought Chris down it would get her more money work. She used Chris and when she through she had a chance to make it on her in then this is be what she did. She through she could be a star as rihanna that were her mission.i see some one stop watching the show because if this . Did you all stop watching Charles sheen show and the other shows where some of the men’s had did the same of worst. Why you hating Chris and not the other mens as in Dr dru and other.
The problem is Chris Brown’s past is much more than “the Rihanna incident” with a string of issues coming later. For a series that wants to explore black culture and wanting to instil good values in today’s black youth, Chris Brown is probably the WORST example to get as a guest star because I feel he still hasn’t learned anything. Which is too bad because at the opposite end, I thought “Lemons” was not only the best episode they have done so far, it was one of the best episodes from any show this past season.
“We are very, very aware, very much so trying to hold ourselves to a really high standard”
How aware are you when all you know is “the Rihanna incident”? And how high a standard do you hold yourself too when you help enrich Chris Brown?
Honestly, the one missing things here is Barris. He claims that they looked at the situation, but then he acts like the only objectionable thing Brown has ever done was assault Rihanna. No. Just no. This was an acting gig. He didn’t need a real troubled star to play a troubled star on his show. And, I don’t think anyone missed the point of the episode. In fact, I think he underscored it beautifully by making his own compromises with this casting decision. He wanted the big name star, even though he’s a walking, talking stereotype of a violent black artist. Own that Barris.
“We are very, very aware, very much so trying to hold ourselves to a really high standard,””
“Barris says, adding that the show was unaware that Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran (Claws) filed a restraining order against the singer in February, claiming that he had pushed her down stairs and threatened to kill her.”
Which is it?
Leopards don’t change their spots. It is not only the incident with Rhianna, but his constant brush with law. Sorry he obviously hasn’t learned and giving him jobs won’t help him take responsibility. Nobody should be rewarded for bad behavior period.
I really like the show. But that episode I boycotted. My sister was in a physically abusive relationship. I don’t support people that beat their partners. It’s something I make a point of.
I don’t care that Chris was 19 years old when he attacked Rihanna. You don’t hit your partner.
I skipped this episode but watched all others. After hearing Barris’ comments, I’m now questioning my decision to keep watching.
That was a good idea to give him a chance to participate in the show. When do people will stop hating on him ? Es talented in many ways .
The haters don’t criticize other celebrities who had behaved the same way or worst like Chris. Evenody knows that girl karruche have lied about Abuse from Chris, but that’s what is it he always be stereotyped for all his life. Thanks Good he’s talented and can survived by doing his solo thing by working hard. He’s a good guy and people should give him a chance and not reminding him all the times what took place 10 years ago