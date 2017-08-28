Ratings: Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Notches New Viewership Record

Game of Thrones ended its penultimate season on a record-shattering note. Sunday’s super-sized Season 7 finale drew a series-high 12.1 million viewers in its initial 9/8c airing. That’s up nearly 40 percent compared to the Season 6 finale (8.9 million viewers), and 13 percent over the previous most-watched outing (Season 7’s “Eastwatch,” which drew 10.7 million viewers).

For historical perspective’s sake, the Emmy-winning drama’s first five season finales delivered, respectively, 3 million, 4.2 million, 5.4 million, 7.1 million and 8.1 million total viewers.

TVLine readers gave this year’s 80-minute closer an average grade of “A-.”

