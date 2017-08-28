Ratings: Big Brother, Game Shows Hold Steady vs. NFL, GoT Finale and VMAs

CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 6.35 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week even with preseason NFL football in play on NBC.

Leading out of that, Candy Crush (2.3 mil/0.5) matched last week’s prelim numbers, going up against Game of Thrones‘ XL season finale.

As always, cable ratings (e.g. Game of Thrones, the MTV VMAs) come in much, much later and as warranted are reported under separate cover.

Over on ABC, Celeb Family Feud (6.4 mil/1.2) returned to its best numbers since July 9, while Funderdome (4.3 mil/0.8) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.5 mil/0.7) were steady.

NBC’s aforementioned coverage of preseason football averaged 6.42 mil and a 1.6, on par with a year ago’s fast nationals.