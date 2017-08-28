Big Brother 19 Ratings
Ratings: Big Brother, Game Shows Hold Steady vs. NFL, GoT Finale and VMAs

CBS’ Big Brother this Sunday drew 6.35 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week even with preseason NFL football in play on NBC.

Leading out of that, Candy Crush (2.3 mil/0.5) matched last week’s prelim numbers, going up against Game of Thrones‘ XL season finale.

As always, cable ratings (e.g. Game of Thrones, the MTV VMAs) come in much, much later and as warranted are reported under separate cover.

Over on ABC, Celeb Family Feud (6.4 mil/1.2) returned to its best numbers since July 9, while Funderdome (4.3 mil/0.8) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.5 mil/0.7) were steady.

NBC’s aforementioned coverage of preseason football averaged 6.42 mil and a 1.6, on par with a year ago’s fast nationals.

 

 

 

2 Comments
  1. Larry says:
    August 28, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    This season of Big Brother should just be called the Paul Show. My wife looks foward to this show every year but she can’t stand how stupid the contestants are this year. I have a feeling they will feel embarrassed when they see how they were played this summer especially Matt.

