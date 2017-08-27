Pink Performs Medley of Her Biggest Hits at 2017 MTV VMAs — Plus, Watch Inspiring Speech to Her Daughter

Honest show of hands: Who here didn’t realize just how much they loved Pink until her performance at Sunday’s MTV VMAs?
Sure, she’s always been around — usually hovering overhead, doing some sort of insane acrobatics — but has she really gotten the cultural respect she’s due? I’d say that handing her the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, previously given to the likes of David Bowie and Justin Timberlake, is a step in the right direction.
In addition to receiving the prestigious honor, Pink also treated VMA viewers to a medley of her biggest hits, including “Get This Party Started,” “Raise Your Class,” “So What,” “(Blow Me) One Last Kiss” and “Don’t Let Me Get Me.”
Pink also (unofficially) won the Mom of the Year Award with her heartwarming acceptance speech about her daughter’s perception — or misperception — of beauty at a young age:
Hit PLAY on Pink’s performance and speech videos above, then grade the performance below and drop a comment with your full review.
–
I have long maintained that she is one of the truly brilliant artists we have had over the past decade and a half. It isn’t only that her songs can range from being fun to emotional to empowering (and sometimes all that and more in the same song) or that her voice towers above many of her contemporaries, but she just adds something more to every performance. The visual components to her performances, the dancing and the aerial work, are just so amazing. Pink truly is an icon.
I’ve been with Pink since There You Go came out. She’s one of the best artists to have been produced in the past 20 years. She’s so talented at everything. She sings live while hanging upside down! She’s amazing. So deserving of the recognition she’s finally getting. I love how her acceptance speech for an award honoring HER accomplishments wasn’t even about her, but empowering people. She’s brilliant.