Pink Performs Medley of Her Biggest Hits at 2017 MTV VMAs — Plus, Watch Inspiring Speech to Her Daughter

Honest show of hands: Who here didn’t realize just how much they loved Pink until her performance at Sunday’s MTV VMAs?

Sure, she’s always been around — usually hovering overhead, doing some sort of insane acrobatics — but has she really gotten the cultural respect she’s due? I’d say that handing her the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, previously given to the likes of David Bowie and Justin Timberlake, is a step in the right direction.

In addition to receiving the prestigious honor, Pink also treated VMA viewers to a medley of her biggest hits, including “Get This Party Started,” “Raise Your Class,” “So What,” “(Blow Me) One Last Kiss” and “Don’t Let Me Get Me.”

Pink also (unofficially) won the Mom of the Year Award with her heartwarming acceptance speech about her daughter’s perception — or misperception — of beauty at a young age:

Hit PLAY on Pink’s performance and speech videos above, then grade the performance below and drop a comment with your full review.

–