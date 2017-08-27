Miley Cyrus Feels 'Younger Now' at 2017 VMAs — Watch/Grade Her Performance

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since the last time she performed on the MTV VMAs stage — even if she still has trouble remembering to put on pants.

Cyrus has a well-documented history of serving up “shocking” VMA performances — the image of her twerking on a Beetlejuice-looking Robin Thicke in 2013 remains forever etched in our minds — but she toned things down considerably for the small-screen debut of her new single “Younger Now.”

Dressed in a shiny pink number, Cyrus strutted across the stage — acknowledging her backup dancers of varying ages — as she belted out her new single. The performance got a little weird when Cyrus formed a Beyoncé-style butt slapping chain with the older members of her entourage, but it quickly returned to its PG-rated state.

Naturally, there was quite a bit of buzz surrounding Cyrus’ performance this weekend. Following reports of behind-the-scenes concerns over a proposed “puppet orgy,” the music video’s director Diane Martel, who is also involved with Cyrus’ VMA performance, told Page Six, “No friction! Excitement! Miley’s number will be [surprising] and emotional, her new [song] ‘Younger Now’ is beautiful and contemplative and self-written.”

