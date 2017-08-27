Fall TV Preview

Gotham's Bruce Wayne Batsuits Up (Cowl Included!) in Season 4 Promo

By /

“There is a time for masks,” Alfred counsels his ward in the new Gotham Season 4 promo, “and there is a time for Bruce Wayne.”

Young Master Bruce (played by David Mazouz) apparently has decided the time for masks is now, seeing as he batsuits up in not one but two progressively intricate cover-ups, cowls included, in the video above.

RELATEDGotham Season 4 Adds Prison Break Baddie

The new promo also features fresh glimpses of the fearsome Scarecrow among other rogues, including Penguin, Riddler, Tabitha, Victor Zsasz and an ever-maturing Ivy. (On the frenemy front, there’s also a bit of Selina kicking ass.)

RELATEDGotham Season 4: Teen Wolf Alum Joins Cast

When Fox’s Gotham christens its new time slot — Thursdays at 8/7c, starting Sept. 21 — with the episode “Pax Penguina,” Gordon fears Jonathan Crane (guest star Charlie Tahan, Wayward Pines) is still alive and back in Gotham, when The Scarecrow’s signature MO is used in a series of robberies. Meanwhile, Penguin’s “licensing” of crime in the city backfires during the grand opening of his Iceberg Lounge.

What do you think of Bruce’s first costumes as he steps up to… bat… as a vigilante?

Want more scoop on Gotham, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:26 AM

    Hope this show can some way survive airing on Thursdays.

    Reply
  2. Joey Padron says:
    August 27, 2017 at 9:44 AM

    Good promo video for the new season. So excited to watch it next month!

    Reply
  3. Michael Sacal says:
    August 27, 2017 at 10:02 AM

    Still feels premature, but it’s better than his dressing up as Robin.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 