Gotham's Bruce Wayne Batsuits Up (Cowl Included!) in Season 4 Promo

“There is a time for masks,” Alfred counsels his ward in the new Gotham Season 4 promo, “and there is a time for Bruce Wayne.”

Young Master Bruce (played by David Mazouz) apparently has decided the time for masks is now, seeing as he batsuits up in not one but two progressively intricate cover-ups, cowls included, in the video above.

The new promo also features fresh glimpses of the fearsome Scarecrow among other rogues, including Penguin, Riddler, Tabitha, Victor Zsasz and an ever-maturing Ivy. (On the frenemy front, there’s also a bit of Selina kicking ass.)

When Fox’s Gotham christens its new time slot — Thursdays at 8/7c, starting Sept. 21 — with the episode “Pax Penguina,” Gordon fears Jonathan Crane (guest star Charlie Tahan, Wayward Pines) is still alive and back in Gotham, when The Scarecrow’s signature MO is used in a series of robberies. Meanwhile, Penguin’s “licensing” of crime in the city backfires during the grand opening of his Iceberg Lounge.

What do you think of Bruce’s first costumes as he steps up to… bat… as a vigilante?

