Best TV Quotes
Courtesy of Syfy; USA Network; HBO

Quotes of the Week: Game of Thrones, Suits, Shooter, Daily Show and More

By /

Here’s something to distract you from counting down the seconds until Game of Thrones‘ season finale: a new batch of Quotes of the Week.

Quotes of the Week for Aug. 20, 2017
Launch Gallery

This time around, we’ve got Suits‘ therapy session gone wrong, the swift end of a Salvation ‘ship, the hunt for vengeance on Shooter and a crucial pledge from Thrones‘ penultimate hour.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Wynonna Earp, Difficult People, Halt and Catch Fire and Episodes.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. spdavid says:
    August 27, 2017 at 1:08 PM

    I already miss Wynonna

    Reply
ad
 