MTV VMAs 2017: Taylor Swift Rises, Katy Perry Flops and 19 Other Moments

There were a lot of funny moments during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. Unfortunately, none of them were spoken by host Katy Perry. (“A” for effort?)

Fortunately, Perry’s painfully laugh-free comedy bits — about such relevant topics as… the Fyre Festival? — were punctuated by the kind of glorious nonsense we’ve come to expect from the VMAs.

To that end, TVLine strove to assemble a mildly cohesive list of the evening’s standout moments, for better or worse. From Tiffany Haddish’s show-stealing speech to Fifth Harmony figuratively knocking its former band member off her perch, we’re reliving it all.

Browse our gallery of must-discuss VMA moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own personal picks below.

