Supernatural: Rowena Talks About (Bad) Sex in Deleted Season 12 Scene

Before her untimely demise at Lucifer’s hands, Supernatural‘s Rowena was just another money-hungry witch looking for love.

In this exclusive deleted scene from the CW series’ Season 12 DVD release, Ruth Connell’s spellcaster gets sexually explicit with her wealthy paramour when the subject of past relationships comes up.

“His name was Ben, but it didn’t work out. We weren’t sexually…” Rowena trails off before offering up this visual: “It was like riding a heavily sedated walrus.” (Good luck getting that image out of your head!)

Supernatural: The Complete Twelfth Season will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The set includes three “Winchester Mythology” featurettes — “Mary Winchester,” “Clash of the British Men of Letters” and “The Hunters Life” — as well as commentaries, the show’s 2016 Comic-Con panel, deleted scenes and the always delightful gag reel.

Supernatural Season 13 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW, where it will now lead into Season 6 of Arrow.

Press PLAY above to watch the “lost” moment from the episode “Lotus,” then hit the comments to share your thoughts and Rowena remembrances.