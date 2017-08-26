ABC Tweaks Fall Schedule — Which Sunday Show Is Getting Benched?

ABC made a minor tweak to its fall schedule late Friday, announcing that America’s Funniest Home Videos, which was originally slated to return for Season 28 (!) on Sunday, Nov. 26, will now premiere on Sunday, Oct. 8. What’s more, the Alfonso Ribeiro-hosted program will vacate its 7 pm time slot for the first time in… a very long time, and will now air at 8 pm, leading into Season 9 of Shark Tank.
As a result of the move, Season 3 of Anthony Anderson’s To Tell the Truth, which was supposed to air Sundays at 8 pm this fall, has now been benched until midseason. And Season 2 of The Toy Box will now fill AFHV‘s old 7 pm slot.
All told, ABC’s tweaked Sunday night schedule is as follows:
7 pm The Toy Box Season 2
8 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 28
9 pm Shark Tank Season 9
10 pm TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY (Read First Impression)
TVLine’s Fall TV Calendar has been updated to reflect the Alphabet network’s scheduling adjustments.
I really don’t like the toybox, it makes me want to reach through the tv and backhand the kids.
Man abc’s Sunday line up is boring as hell this year.
Whatever changes they make, I won’t be watching.
I will be dvring Ten Days in the Valley (which I have some hope for with Kyra Sedgewick) but will watch only if it lasts and gets a renewal. I will also be dvring Madam Secretary on a local channel to avoid the sports delays. Don’t watch any of the rest.
Sunday’ on ABC has just made my DO NOT WATCH list. Congratulations ABC.!
Would’ve made more sense to have AFV at 7 and The Toy Box at 8 to give it a push, but I don’t think this will work out quite well for them. In any case, this line-up is only filler until American idol premiere come midseason.
Poor ABC. I’m excited about Ten Days but it’s not a great time slot. Maybe switch it with Kevin on Tuesdays?
Remember before Disney actually owned ABC that “The Wonderful World of Disney” was on 7-9 on Sundays?
So, in other words…Football is on, Star Trek is on, ABC is giving up on Sundays this fall.
Horrible line up. Won’t be watching/DVR ABC at all on Sun