ABC Tweaks Fall Schedule — Which Sunday Show Is Getting Benched?

ABC made a minor tweak to its fall schedule late Friday, announcing that America’s Funniest Home Videos, which was originally slated to return for Season 28 (!) on Sunday, Nov. 26, will now premiere on Sunday, Oct. 8. What’s more, the Alfonso Ribeiro-hosted program will vacate its 7 pm time slot for the first time in… a very long time, and will now air at 8 pm, leading into Season 9 of Shark Tank

As a result of the move, Season 3 of Anthony Anderson’s To Tell the Truth, which was supposed to air Sundays at 8 pm this fall, has now been benched until midseason. And Season 2 of The Toy Box will now fill AFHV‘s old 7 pm slot.

All told, ABC’s tweaked Sunday night schedule is as follows:

7 pm The Toy Box Season 2
8 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 28
9 pm Shark Tank Season 9
10 pm TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY (Read First Impression)

TVLine’s Fall TV Calendar has been updated to reflect the Alphabet network’s scheduling adjustments.

Are you happy about AFHV‘s sooner-rather-than-later premiere date? Were those “wiffle-ball-bat-meets-crotch” videos getting a little too intense for the earlier, 7 pm hour?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

10 Comments
  1. Tony says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:06 AM

    I really don’t like the toybox, it makes me want to reach through the tv and backhand the kids.

    Reply
  2. Billy meacham says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:37 AM

    Man abc’s Sunday line up is boring as hell this year.

    Reply
  3. Dave says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    Whatever changes they make, I won’t be watching.

    Reply
  4. MMD says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    I will be dvring Ten Days in the Valley (which I have some hope for with Kyra Sedgewick) but will watch only if it lasts and gets a renewal. I will also be dvring Madam Secretary on a local channel to avoid the sports delays. Don’t watch any of the rest.

    Reply
  5. Vi says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Sunday’ on ABC has just made my DO NOT WATCH list. Congratulations ABC.!

    Reply
  6. a_lex89 says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Would’ve made more sense to have AFV at 7 and The Toy Box at 8 to give it a push, but I don’t think this will work out quite well for them. In any case, this line-up is only filler until American idol premiere come midseason.

    Reply
  7. Adam says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    Poor ABC. I’m excited about Ten Days but it’s not a great time slot. Maybe switch it with Kevin on Tuesdays?

    Reply
  8. readenreply says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    Remember before Disney actually owned ABC that “The Wonderful World of Disney” was on 7-9 on Sundays?

    Reply
  9. RichCD says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:27 AM

    So, in other words…Football is on, Star Trek is on, ABC is giving up on Sundays this fall.

    Reply
  10. Yoko says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:35 AM

    Horrible line up. Won’t be watching/DVR ABC at all on Sun

    Reply
