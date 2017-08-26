ABC Tweaks Fall Schedule — Which Sunday Show Is Getting Benched?

ABC made a minor tweak to its fall schedule late Friday, announcing that America’s Funniest Home Videos, which was originally slated to return for Season 28 (!) on Sunday, Nov. 26, will now premiere on Sunday, Oct. 8. What’s more, the Alfonso Ribeiro-hosted program will vacate its 7 pm time slot for the first time in… a very long time, and will now air at 8 pm, leading into Season 9 of Shark Tank.

As a result of the move, Season 3 of Anthony Anderson’s To Tell the Truth, which was supposed to air Sundays at 8 pm this fall, has now been benched until midseason. And Season 2 of The Toy Box will now fill AFHV‘s old 7 pm slot.

All told, ABC’s tweaked Sunday night schedule is as follows:

7 pm The Toy Box Season 2

8 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 28

9 pm Shark Tank Season 9

10 pm TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY (Read First Impression)

TVLine’s Fall TV Calendar has been updated to reflect the Alphabet network’s scheduling adjustments.

Are you happy about AFHV‘s sooner-rather-than-later premiere date? Were those “wiffle-ball-bat-meets-crotch” videos getting a little too intense for the earlier, 7 pm hour?