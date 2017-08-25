Taylor Swift Music Video to Debut on Katy Perry-Hosted VMAs (#Awkward)

Bad blood with Katy Perry won’t stop Taylor Swift from debuting her new music video this weekend.

The world premiere of “Look What You Made Me Do” is set to go down during Sunday’s Perry-hosted MTV Video Music Awards (8/7c). The announcement was first made on Friday’s Good Morning America, which was followed by the release of a teaser trailer on Swift’s social media accounts:

“Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single off Swift’s new album “Reputation” (releasing Friday, Nov. 10), was released on Thursday night, accompanied by the lyric video embedded above.

Will you be tuning in for Swift’s music video premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards, or will your TV be tuned to the season finale of a little known show called Game of Thrones?