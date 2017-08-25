Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom Drama Carnival Row Ordered to Series at Amazon

Perhaps a pirate’s life is no longer for Orlando Bloom?

In his first major TV role, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is set to executive-produce and star in Carnival Row, a fantasy drama picked up straight-to-series at Amazon.

The eight-episode drama is a “fantasy noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.” Bloom is set to play Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector who risks everything to solve the murder of a faerie showgirl on the titular Carnival Row.

Bloom of course is no stranger to the fantasy genre. In addition to Pirates, the actor also appeared in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. His previous TV credits include guest roles on the British drama Casualty, Netflix anthology Easy and The Lonely Island’s HBO short film Tour de Pharmacy.

A premiere date for Carnival Row has not yet been revealed. Will you be tuning in upon its eventual release?

2 Comments
  1. DL says:
    August 25, 2017 at 7:16 AM

    Sounds cool. I hope they focus on building a strong mythology as a foundation to craft a compelling tale. Otherwise I could see this turning out a bit messy.

    Reply
  2. Ninamags says:
    August 25, 2017 at 8:12 AM

    Aww, I love Orlando!!!

    It’s too bad I don’t have Amazon Prime, or whatever channel that is.

    Reply
