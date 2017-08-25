Melina Kanakaredes Scrubs Into Fox's The Resident as Series Regular

Melina Kanakaredes’ new TV role works out great, since she probably still has leftover scrubs hanging in her closet.

The CSI: NY and Providence alum has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming medical drama The Resident as a series regular, according to our sister site Deadline. Kanakaredes will play Dr. Lane Hunter, a top oncologist who’s harboring dark secrets that set off a thriller arc in the show’s first season.

The Resident, set to debut at midseason, stars Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife) as a senior resident who takes an idealistic young doctor (Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal) under his wing and shows him all sides, good and bad, of running a hospital. Bruce Greenwood (The People v. O.J. Simpson) and Emily VanCamp (Revenge) round out the supporting cast.

Kanakaredes is a seasoned TV veteran, having starred as Dr. Sydney Hansen on NBC’s Providence and then moving from doctor to cop as detective Stella Bonasera on CBS’ CSI: NY. She also had a long stint on the CBS soap Guiding Light, along with roles on NYPD Blue, Extant and Hawaii Five-0.