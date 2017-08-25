Melina Kanakaredes Cast The Resident
Shutterstock

Melina Kanakaredes Scrubs Into Fox's The Resident as Series Regular

By /

Melina Kanakaredes’ new TV role works out great, since she probably still has leftover scrubs hanging in her closet.

The CSI: NY and Providence alum has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming medical drama The Resident as a series regular, according to our sister site Deadline. Kanakaredes will play Dr. Lane Hunter, a top oncologist who’s harboring dark secrets that set off a thriller arc in the show’s first season.

The Resident, set to debut at midseason, stars Matt Czuchry (The Good Wife) as a senior resident who takes an idealistic young doctor (Halt and Catch Fire‘s Manish Dayal) under his wing and shows him all sides, good and bad, of running a hospital. Bruce Greenwood (The People v. O.J. Simpson) and  Emily VanCamp (Revenge) round out the supporting cast.

Kanakaredes is a seasoned TV veteran, having starred as Dr. Sydney Hansen on NBC’s Providence and then moving from doctor to cop as detective Stella Bonasera on CBS’ CSI: NY. She also had a long stint on the CBS soap Guiding Light, along with roles on NYPD Blue, Extant and Hawaii Five-0.

3 Comments
  1. Iris says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    This show is going to have one of the best cast on network TV. I love her and she’s one more reason I’m going to watch.

    Reply
  2. RickJames says:
    August 25, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    I don’t know if he show will be any good, but they have a assembled a pretty good cast

    Reply
